Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.39. 7,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,974. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

