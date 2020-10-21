Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 147.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 103,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

