Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.63. 21,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,317. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $177.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

