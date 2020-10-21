Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543,457 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after purchasing an additional 530,633 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 37.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,628,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 439,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

