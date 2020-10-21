Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $63.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,710,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

