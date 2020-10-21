Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

RTOKY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

