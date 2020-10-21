Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 44,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

