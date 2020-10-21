Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apache Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of APA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 152,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 348,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Apache by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

