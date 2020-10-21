Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$74.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$91.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.50.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares in the company, valued at C$5,681,787.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

