Research Analysts Set Expectations for BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ's Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

BJRI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ's Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $729.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

