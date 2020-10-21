Research Analysts Set Expectations for REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.03 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $65,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

