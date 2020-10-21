Research Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

