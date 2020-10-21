Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 9,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

