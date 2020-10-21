Reviewing DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) & Ameresco (OTCMKTS:AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and DBM Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $866.93 million 2.34 $44.44 million $0.83 51.29 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 4.36% 11.00% 3.46% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and DBM Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 6 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco presently has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than DBM Global.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameresco beats DBM Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 99 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

