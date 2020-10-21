Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Atlantica Yield (NYSE:AY)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantica Yield and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 4 3 0 2.43 NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77

Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $63.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and NextEra Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 3.01 $62.13 million $0.61 49.16 NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 5.05 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -43.62

Atlantica Yield has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantica Yield pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 1.75% 1.04% 0.18% NextEra Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats NextEra Energy Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

