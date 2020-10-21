Robert W. Baird Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Neutral

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

