Robert W. Baird Downgrades Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Neutral

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

