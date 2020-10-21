Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $33.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.