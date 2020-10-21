Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.28 billion.

