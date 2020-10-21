Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 15.1%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) shares traded down 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several research firms have commented on SAABF. Bank of America lowered shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

