Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Lowered to $132.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAFM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $118.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 116.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.