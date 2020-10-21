Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

