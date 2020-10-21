Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Moller Financial Services’ 6th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 5.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

FNDA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

