Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 21,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,159. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

