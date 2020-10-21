Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

