Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.84.

NYSE GPI opened at $128.74 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

