Sebastian Bailey Buys 500,000 Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) insider Sebastian Bailey purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

MIND opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. Mind Gym PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.35.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.