Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.91.

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

