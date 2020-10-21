Short Interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rises By 23.5%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Adelaide Brighton has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

