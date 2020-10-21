Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Drops By 15.4%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGMH. ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of AGMH opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

