Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Decreases By 14.8%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AHKSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.