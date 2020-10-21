Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Drops By 17.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,294,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 3,970,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,267.2 days.

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.