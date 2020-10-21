Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Increases By 21.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $7,777,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,854. The company has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.