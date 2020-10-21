Short Interest in Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Increases By 15.4%

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CYJBF stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Cargotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Get Cargotec Oyj alerts:

About Cargotec Oyj

Cargotec Oyj engages in the provision of cargo handling solutions and services. Its business areas include Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar business area offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab business area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.