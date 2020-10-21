Short Interest in Centric Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) Expands By 16.7%

Centric Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Centric Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Centric Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

