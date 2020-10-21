Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Grows By 20.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 1,235,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Sunday.

CLZNF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

