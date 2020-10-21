Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 15.9%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

