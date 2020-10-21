Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Drops By 12.8%

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,608. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

