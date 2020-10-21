Short Interest in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Drops By 12.9%

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,070,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 26,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,597. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

