Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Decreases By 13.1%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GHC traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $407.20. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,088. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $657.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.46 and its 200 day moving average is $380.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

