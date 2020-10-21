Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreases By 12.9%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 261,986 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,338. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

