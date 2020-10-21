Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Grows By 16.1%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

MCESF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

