Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Drops By 12.8%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 67,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

