Short Interest in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Declines By 12.7%

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Get Mantech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,244. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.