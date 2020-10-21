Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Grows By 21.7%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 70,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,057. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 134,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

