Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declines By 12.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 21,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

PBI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 94,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

