Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Drops By 12.7%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 7,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.