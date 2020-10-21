Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Drops By 12.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sherritt International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SHERF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 15,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

