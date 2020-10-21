Short Interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Increases By 23.0%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.