Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases By 22.2%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

TELUS stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 85.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.